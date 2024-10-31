Slipknot’s Hometown to Allow Trick-or-Treating on Halloween for First Time Since 1938

In a reversal of a long-held city tradition, Slipknot's hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, will allow children to go trick-or-treating on Halloween for the first time since 1938. According to the ABC 7 Chicago affiliate, the Iowa capital opted out of the traditional Halloween celebration that other cities across the U.S. have done for decades in an effort to tamp down "hooliganism" in the city.

What Has the City of Des Moines Done Instead of Halloween?

The city's long-held alternative to Halloween still kept some of the spirit of what other cities typically do. Dubbed "Beggars Night," children still don their costumes on the day prior to Halloween. Even the "trick-or-treat" salutation remains, but one difference is that children are also expected to tell a joke prior to receiving their treat.

The "Beggars Night" celebration also initially encouraged children to sing a song, write or recite poetry or provide another form of entertainment though telling a joke became the most common expression of gratitude.

So don't be surprised Des Moines residents if you see some red-jumpsuited mask-wearing children singing you a tune about pushing your fingers into your eyes. But a joke would be nice, too.

Why Was There a Change in 2024?

While you might think this is merely an updating to national tradition, there was another reason why the kids of Des Moines are taking part in Halloween this year - the weather. Chicago's ABC 7 reveals that with heavy rains and thunderstorms expected in the area on the city's annual Beggars Night, the festivities have shifted to Thursday (Oct. 31) with kids now taking part in Halloween like the rest of the country.

"To my knowledge, it has never been moved or canceled since it was established after Halloween in 1938," Assistant City Manager Jen Schulte said. "However, the safety of our residents, families and children is always our top priority and led to the change in this year's scheduled Beggars' Night."

"I didn't realize we were that much of an anomaly because for us, this is normal," said Debbie Westphal Swander, who owns a costume shop in West Des Moines. "We're going to be in sync at least for this year with the way the event is celebrated everywhere else.

"The big picture for me is, it's absolutely about the kids. That's the most important thing."