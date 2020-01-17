Slipknot, Disturbed + Limp Bizkit Lead 2020 Rock Fest Lineup

Rock Fest, the rite of summer passage, is back for another year, and once again they're bringing some of rock and metal's top acts. Slipknot, Disturbed and Limp Bizkit will headline this year's festivities in Cadott, Wisconsin the weekend of July 16-18.

The fun actually starts for three day ticket holder the night before with a special pre-festival party headlined by Queensyrche on Wednesday, July 15. Other performers scheduled include Slaughter, Royal Bliss, Joyous Wolf, Stitched Up Heart, The Black Moods, Modern Mimes and Unkle Daddy.

The festival kicks off in earnest on Thursday, July 16, with Disturbed headlining a bill that includes Staind, Theory of a Deadman, Hellyeah, Saint Asonia, Memphis May Fire, Fozzy, Blacktop Mojo, Carnifex, Kobra and the Lotus, Falling Through April, Scattered Hamlet, Anything But Human, Digital Homicide, Any Given Sin, GFM, Jett Threat, Nivrana, Drama Queen and Contingency.

Slipknot get to do the honors on Friday, July 17, closing out a day that features sets from Papa Roach, Anthrax, Steel Panther, Of Mice & Men, Bad Wolves, All That Remain, Like a Storm, Crobot, Bones UK, Sivertung, Wildstreet, Distant Descent, City of the Weak, Throw the Fight, SIIN, Hammer Down Hard, Fresh Fighters, Dressed to Kill, Strange Daze and Caster Volor.

Finally, on Saturday, July 18, Limp Bizkit closes out the weekend, with a still to be named mystery act as primary support. Other bands playing Saturday include Chevelle, Hollywood Undead, Avatar, We Came as Romans, Gemini Syndrome, Through Fire, Hyro the Hero, Rachel Lorin, Stormbreaker, Nuisance, Stellar Circuits, Your Screaming Silence, Evandale, Strate Jak It, Mad Alice, Cowboys From Hell, Probable Cause and FM Down.

Ticketing is already underway for the 2020 Rock Fest, so be sure to get yours now. Head over to the Rock Fest website for details on this year's event.

Rock Fest 2020