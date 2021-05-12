Mashups can get crazy, but a new Slipknot meets Gnarls Barkley mashup might be the craziest of them all — crazy good, that is. Still, hearing it could be confusing at first.

Because who'd have guessed that Corey Taylor's vocals from Slipknot's All Hope Is Gone single "Sulfur" over Gnarls Barkley's 2006 smash, "Crazy," would work so well together? Surprisingly, they do, and the two compositions combine to create an enthralling earworm all its own.

Listen to the mashup near the bottom of this post.

"Would Danger Mouse be proud?" the mix's creator, a YouTuber named Vixoria Drift, asks in the clip's description. (Producer Danger Mouse comprises one half of Gnarls Barkley, along with singer CeeLo Green, who's pictured above at right.) As for Slipknot's "Sulfur," Drift only became familiar with the song after hearing it in a different mashup.

"I'll be honest," the masher-upper admitted to Metal Hammer. "I wouldn't even know this Slipknot song if not for William Maranci's great mashup with Maroon 5. It has a chorus that works so well over pop instrumentals it's ridiculous."

Credit where credit's due. And, hey, even though Drift probably isn't a huge Slipknot fan, the ingenuity that went into making this "Sulfur but It's Crazy" concoction still speaks to a highly creative mind. If anything, it certainly gives the original songs an unexpected twist.

Need a refresher on those? Relive the source tunes right after the Slipknot and Gnarls Barkley mashup vid:

"Slipknot's 'Sulfur' but It's 'Crazy' by Gnarls Barkley" Mashup

Slipknot, "Sulfur"

Gnarls Barkley, "Crazy"