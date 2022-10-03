When Slipknot Were Held at Gunpoint By Police + More Things We Learned During Corey Taylor’s AMA

Slipknot's highly anticipated new record The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), and in commemoration of its release, Corey Taylor hopped on Reddit for an "Ask Me Anything" Q+A session.

Taylor is hardly active on his own social media anymore, so this was a rare opportunity for diehard fans to get to ask him some fun questions. Some of you did a great job asking some really interesting ones, some of you... did not. But, sometimes it's fun for artists to get to talk about things that have nothing to do with music, so we respect the effort regardless.

While the singer mainly discussed matters related to The End, So Far, such as which track was his favorite to record and which he's most excited to perform live, he also picked his Top 3 albums and cited the single set of lyrics by another artist that he wishes he could've penned himself. Additionally, he confirmed a pretty hilarious story that took place in 1999 when someone thought the band was trying to rob a jewelry store because of their jumpsuits and masks.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn some more fun facts that we gathered from the AMA session. And don't worry, the vocalist provided photo proof that the Q+A was actually led by him in a post on Slipknot's Twitter.

Slipknot only have a few dates left on the fall leg of their Knotfest Roadshow tour with Crown the Empire and Ice Nine Kills. Get tickets here.

12 Things We Learned From Corey Taylor's Reddit Q+A He signed on for an 'Ask Me Anything' session.