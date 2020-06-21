Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg Covers Bruce Springsteen as Max Weinberg’s Father’s Day Gift

Happy Father's Day, and nothing says "Thanks Dad" than sitting behind the kit and covering his music. That's what Slipknot's Jay Weinberg recently did, covering the drum parts his father Max Weinberg laid down while joining a star-studded cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Candy's Room."

In addition to Weinberg, Royal Thunder's Mlny Parsonz is on vocals with High on Fire's Jeff Matz, Mutoid Man's Stephen Brodsky, Shearwater's Emily Lee and Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds) all taking part in the clip that was featured through the Two Minutes to Late Night YouTube channel.

"Pork roll, egg, and cheese! We helped Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg make a father's day gift for his dad (Bruce Springsteen's drummer and comedy legend Max Weinberg!!!) but frankly, this gift is for everyone. So grab a denim jacket, wear a face mask, and stay out of those BADLANDS," reads the description on the video. As you can see, Weinberg shot his footage on the socially distanced collaboration from three angles, making for a more interesting watch.

"Candy's Room" initially appeared on Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 1978 album, Darkness on the Edge of Town. Though not one of the record's singles, the song has remained a favorite of fans over the years thanks to the visual storytelling and passion within the track.

This new version is a little more faster paced than the original, but no less anthemic. Check out the Springsteen version below with Jay's dad Max on drums alongside Jay Weinberg and friends taking on the track in modern day.

Slipknot's Jay Weinberg + Members of High on Fire, Mutoid Man + Royal Thunder Cover Bruce Springsteen's "Candy's Room"

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, "Candy's Room"