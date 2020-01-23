Slipknot’s Jim Root: I Put Off Having a Family to Be in This Band

Plenty of musicians will tell you that being in a band and going out on the road for a tour is difficult. Slipknot guitarist Jim Root admits that he put off having a family in order to be in the band.

"It's a lot of work," he told the Irish publication Joe. "It's a lot of sacrifice... You have to be thinking about your next record while you're working on the record you're working on. You always have to be a step ahead of yourself." The guitarist went on to explain how taxing all of the touring can be on personal relationships with family and friends at home, describing it as living in "two alternate realities."

Slipknot tour extensively throughout the year, taking their Knotfest Roadshow to a different continent every few months. Root realized that that amount of touring translates to a lot of time spent away from home and family, so he's yet to make the decision to settle down in that way.

"I've put off having a family, 'cause I knew that I was gonna be gone on the road all the time, so when I go home, it's just, like, me," he said. "Some of the other guys — Clown [Shawn Crahan] and Corey [Taylor] — they have children and wives and things like that. And I'm sure for them, it's a weird transition to make."

"I kind of have given my entire life to this band, willingly. I don't regret it," Root assured. "And I wouldn't change a second of it. I've learned so much."