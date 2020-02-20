Slipknot's first-ever Knotfest at Sea festival cruise has long been set for August of 2020 out of Barcelona, Spain and now the first wave of bands has been announced with Anthrax, Behemoth, DevilDriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token all coming onboard.

There's a lot to get excited about and there's still plenty more bands to be announced in a future update. Aside from the performances, which includes two headlining sets from Slipknot, other highlight attractions include a live Q&A with members of Slipknot, a Sid Wilson DJ/MC set, Slipknot Whiskey tasting & discussion with Clown (limited capacity), a signing with Mick Thomson (limited capacity), a drum workshop with Jay Weinberg and a bass clinic with VMan.

Slipknot will also be showcasing 20 years of memorabilia scattered throughout the cruise ship as well.

Behemoth's Nergal is excited to continue his band's tour run with Slipknot, exclaiming, "Maggots and Legions! Our momentous tour with Slipknot comes to an end in a few days and it’s been our biggest in Europe to date! But I’m beyond excited that our comradeship with Slipknot ain’t over yet… for we're teaming up with them again for Knotfest at Sea! We look forward to feasting again this summer!"

"DevilDriver is extremely honored to be asked to play the first KnotFest At Sea cruise! We cannot wait to sail the high seas together with Slipknot and this killer line-up of bands," added singer Dez Fafara, "So raise the skull and crossbones and prepare for a party at sea."

For tickets, which are on sale now, and more information, head to the Knotfest at Sea website.

Knotfest at Sea 2020 Lineup