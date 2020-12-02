Slipknot's signature No. 9 Iowa Whiskey was released in 2019 and has since garnered high acclaim. It was named "best celebrity-related whiskey" by Forbes and now the band has announced a limited edition box set that not only includes a special bottle of No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve, but a bottle of 'Clown's Shine' (moonshine) as well.

The Reserve limited run was made using homegrown Iowa corn and, playing to the theme of nine — to commemorate the number of members in the band — it packs a higher alcohol content at 99 proof.

Per a retail listing, Forbes' Fred Minnick said of the Reserve edition whiskey, "Think cinnamon, clove, butter and oak. As it hits the palate, it coats it with this goodness, buttery almost, dripping down the side of the cheeks and warms all throughout. There’s a comfort here, cornbread-like, with notes of fried apple pie, apricot and macaroon. It finishes medium to long with a hint of bananas foster."

The second bottle that's included in the box set, limited to just 1,000 units and retailing at $149.99, is Clown's Shine. It's the Slipknot percussionist's take on moonshine and is described on the Knotfest site as "90 proof raw bourbon straight from the still, fermented, distilled and aged at the Cedar Ridge Distillery in Iowa."

To purchase, head here.

