REPORT: Slipknot Exploring Nine-Figure Sale of Music Catalog

If reports are to be believed, Slipknot may soon be cashing in on a rather large sale of their music catalog.

According to a new Billboard report, sources have revealed that the group has either completed or is nearing completion of a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners that would land in the $120 million range.

What Exactly Is Slipknot Selling?

According to Luminate, the masked and jumpsuit-wearing rockers would actually retain the rights to their publishing, which was a key point in the sale. But they would turn over their master catalog that remains controlled by Warner Music Group, Warner had previously acquired the catalog from Roadrunner Records back in 2007.

As part of the sale, the new owners would receive a share of the band's publishing and recorded master royalties. Speaking of royalties, Billboard also speculated in their report that the combined royalty pool of all members could generate around $8.9 million annually. However, the report also states that not all the band members are on board with selling all their stakes at this time.

Sources also revealed that the deal that's in play does not address future recordings. That would mean that any new material coming out would not fall under the HarbourView Equity Partners deal.

A Look at Slipknot's Catalog by the Numbers

Per Luminate, Slipknot's recorded masters generated 14.6 million album consumption units in the U.S. Of that total, 6.8 billion came from streaming. When you add in global streaming data, the group has supposedly yielded $15.73 billion from streaming worldwide.

Billboard estimates that their publishing catalog generates $5.2 million in publishing royalties. However, as sources suggest that not all band members will sell, the actual income may be closer to $6 or $7 million.

Why Would HarbourView Equity Partners Be Interested?

The HarbourView Equity Partners have made it part of their business since 2021 to accumulate the music and entertainment assets of various musicians.

Per Billboard, among those acts that HarbourView Equity Partners currently have a stake in include such artists as Fleetwood Mac, Kelly Clarkson, Wiz Khalifa, George Benson and James Fauntleroy.

Adding Slipknot to their collection would give them one of the biggest acts currently in the metal world.