Just hours after Slipknot unleashed their new single 'The Devil in I,' the band has revealed release details for their much anticipated upcoming album. According to the band's Facebook page, Slipknot's fifth studio album will be called '.5: The Gray Chapter' and the long-anticipated release will drop Oct. 21. In addition, the album's artwork (pictured) and track listing have also been unveiled.

It's been six years since Slipknot delivered their last full-length, 'All Hope is Gone.' Less than two years, bassist Paul Gray passed away from a drug overdose. Slipknot's new album title pays tribute to the late bassist and core member. This is also the first album not to feature Joey Jordison on drums, while the identity of Slipknot's new stickman remains a secret.

During a recent interview with Full Metal Jackie, vocalist Corey Taylor spoke about the most fulfilling part of creating the new album.

"Obviously this is the first album we’re making without Paul [Gray]," he said. "After everything we went through, there’s a catharsis that comes with this, being able to throw all the emotion and aggression out that we’ve been holding onto. At the same time, getting to be creative again. Feeling that juice coming back into us. It’s been a real positive experience just from an artistic standpoint, a lyrical standpoint. We’re making an album that’s not just a reflection. Let’s just get new music out there. There’s something very vital with what we’re trying to do. There’s something very visceral with the emotion we’re playing with and trying to tell the story of a band that’s gone through hell, and yet we’re back. It’s been really fulfilling."

To pre-order '.5: The Gray Chapter,' head over to iTunes. Also, scroll down to check out the track listing for the new album and to listen to the new single 'The Devil in I.'

Update: Slipknot have also just announced a fall North American tour with Korn. Get the dates here.

Slipknot, '.5: The Gray Chapter' Track Listing:

1. 'XIX'

2. 'Sarcastrophe'

3. 'Aov'

4. 'The Devil in I'

5. 'Killpop'

6. 'Skeptic'

7. 'Lech'

8. 'Goodbye'

9. 'Nomadic'

10. 'The One That Kills the Least'

11. 'Custer'

12. 'Be Prepared for Hell'

13. 'The Negative One'

14. 'If Rain Is What You Want'

15. Override (bonus track)

16. The Burden (bonus track)

Listen to the Slipknot Single 'The Devil in I'