It's here, maggots. What you've all been waiting for since October — Slipknot have unveiled their new masks in the video for their latest song "Unsainted."

Arriving with the new song and masks are the details of Slipknot's much-anticipated LP. Their upcoming sixth album is titled We Are Not Your Kind. After posting a mysterious countdown and several cryptic teasers over the last few days, you can now see the video, album artwork and track listing below.

In the clip, it's notable that toward the end you'll see statues of the Slipknot figures, but there are eight within view while a ninth statue appears to be on fire. The track itself is definitely a hard rocking song, but one of the more melodically anthemic rockers in the band's catalog.

"Unsainted" is the 'Knot's first release since they surprised us with "All Out Life" this past October. Both videos were directed by number six, Shawn "Clown" Crahan.

We Are Not Your Kind will be released Aug. 9 via Roadrunner Records. Slipknot's first performance of 2019 will be tomorrow night (May 17) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and their 2019 Knotfest Roadshow with Volbeat, Behemoth and Gojira kicks off in July. See the dates here.

Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind Album Art + Track Listing

Roadrunner Records

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth

