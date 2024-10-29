Slipknot have revealed a new "S" logo on a limited edition set of merch, and fans absolutely hate it.

The 'Knot shared a post on social media yesterday (Oct. 28) advertising an account called @slipknotmerch. The first photo features a black T-shirt with Slipknot's band name written in red and outlined in white, and the back of the shirt shows an "S" logo that's quite different from their beloved tribal "S" logo that was designed by Joey Jordison.

The "S" in the new logo is elongated compared to the tribal one and the edges are smooth, whereas the original one had more jagged, barbed-like points on it.

"The first one HAS to be a social experiment," one fan commented on the post.

"Oh god don't change the S please, this new one s*cks, sorry love you guys," another wrote.

See a photo below.

Upon visiting the @slipknotmerch Instagram account tagged in the caption, there is a link in the bio that brings visitors to a page called The Portal.

"Step into The Portal. The direct connection to one's very own imagination. Here in this space you'll see what you'll never see on the other side," a message on the page reads with a button that allows you to shop the collection.

The page for the collection itself refers to the new "S" logo as a "Ritual S," though some of the other pieces still feature the tribal "S" on the sleeves. The plain "Ritual S" T-shirt comes in a variety of colors and is priced at $25.

"Extremely limited. You will never get this same item again. Once it's gone, it's gone," a note under the size and color options reads, further noting that shipping may take two to four weeks for the items in the collection.

Fan Reactions on Reddit

Someone shared a screenshot of the new design on the Slipknot Reddit page and wrote, "What in the actual fuck is this horse shit? I have the original tattooed on my arm, this feels like an insult if it's actually being marketed as the a new logo."

"Keep the classic tribal forever. Joey's original creation. This looks like a child's interpretation," another fan commented, while others joked that it represents "minimalist Slipknot."

Another individual remarked, "Unpopular opinion: I think it’s perfect for the current iteration of the band. A shell of what it once was but somehow still the 'Knot."

Joey Jordison's Original Design

As an original member of Slipknot, Jordison came up with the design for the tribal "S" logo.

"I drew that logo on my dad’s old desk in the house I grew up in," the drummer told Kerrang! in 2017. "I had this little piece of paper and drew it with pen and ink. It stained the desk! I took it to band practice and they loved it. The next thing you know, almost half of the band got it tattooed – this was before we got signed.”

Jordison's family shared a photo of that exact drawing on the desk in an Instagram post earlier this year. See the photo below.