Joey Jordison Estate Settles Lawsuit With Slipknot

The estate of late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has settled an ongoing lawsuit against the band. The estate had accused the group of profiting off the musician's death by promoting Jordison items in their possession after they had promised in a legal document to return his belongings.

The band and the drummer split ways in 2013 and Jordison died in 2021 at the age of 46. But before his passing, Jordison had entered into an agreement with the band in 2015 to buy out his interest in the Slipknot Partnership. Per the release agreement, Shawn Crahan and Corey Taylor were required to return "any property, including musical gear or equipment, belonging to" Jordison.

As part of the lawsuit, attorneys for Steamroller LLC who represented the Jordison estate accused the band of profiting off Jordison's death, claiming that "at least 22 items" had failed to be returned including "musical instruments, gear and wardrobe." They also alleged that the band included some of the Jordison items in the Knotfest traveling museum that was an attraction at their various festival events.

Jordison v. Slipknot Settled

Per Blabbermouth, The attorneys for Jordison's estate filed a notice of unconditional settlement on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. A request for dismissal of the case was also filed later that day. The terms of the settlement were not released.

Reflecting on Joey Jordison's Time With Slipknot

When Jordison and the band initially parted ways, Jordison clarified that he “did not quit Slipknot”;’ in fact, he was “shocked and blindsided” by the news of his firing.

Upon his passing in 2021, his death was met with fond memories and heartfelt condolences from musicians and fans, and Slipknot even honored him with a social media blackout.

The band had remained tight-lipped about speaking on Jordison, perhaps with the legal action having something to do with that, but recently percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan expressed his appreciation for what Jordison had done in the band and even contemplated the idea that they might have eventually reunited.

Speaking with Knotfest.com, he stated, "It's just like something that you had your whole life, that you lost, when we lost Joey.”

"If everybody thinks about it, we really never talk [about that situation]. You can't find anything of us explaining all that, because it's nobody's fucking business, and he's our brother."

"Who knows, man, there might have been a chance in life. I don't know the future. There might have been a chance we would have gotten back together. I don't know," added Clown. "I can't tell you yes or no, but there's a better chance [of] yes [than] not because of friendship and growing older and talking and being able to understand things."

In a 2022 interview, singer Corey Taylor added that he had hoped to "mend fences" with Jordison before the drummer's passing. "I just wish we hadn't lost him this soon," the singer told The Fader. "We were hoping to mend fences with him, and it's one of those things that tells you: whatever you need to do, do it now, because you never know when you're gonna lose somebody."

Jordison didn't lack for musical output outside of Slipknot. He recorded, toured or released music with Murderdolls, Scar the Martyr, Sinsaenum and Ministry among others.