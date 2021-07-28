Slipknot Honor Late Joey Jordison With Social Media Blackout

Slipknot and the band's current members have honored late co-founding drummer Joey Jordison by blacking out their social media.

The tribute was done in one sweeping move across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, where Slipknot's band accounts as well as those of individuals singer Corey Taylor, percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, guitarist Jim Root, DJ Sid Wilson, drummer Jay Weinberg and bassist Alessandro 'V-Man' Venturella were flipped to feature a black circle as the icon/avatar alongside an all-black square that was shared with no caption.

The only active Slipknot member who did not black out his accounts (and has a social media presence) is guitarist Mick Thomson. He has not been active on Twitter since 2013 and hasn't posted on Instagram since Aug. 18, 2019. His two most recent posts beyond that came in 2018 and 2017. Keyboardist Craig Jones, meanwhile, does not have any official social media profiles.

See the Instagram posts below.

This action was taken in response to the news of Jordison's untimely death. Yesterday (July 27), the family of the Slipknot icon issued a statement saying, "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46."

The Jordison family continued, "Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Jordison parted ways with Slipknot in 2013 and in 2016 he revealed that toward the end of his time in the band, he was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a form of multiple sclerosis that stripped him of the ability to use his legs and rendered him unable to play drums. In that same year, he mustered the strength to play on Echoes of the Tortured, the debut full length by death metal act Sinsaenum, as well as two EPs that preceded the record. He remained active with the band until his death.

