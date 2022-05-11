Slipknot Are Now Playable Characters in Video Game

Slipknot are wasting no time diving into their Knotverse, partnering with Titan Forge Games to bring "the 9" as playable characters within the popular Smite multi-player online battle game.

As you can see in the trailer below, all nine of the Slipknot musicians are prepared to do battle, with each mostly aligned with the instrument of their choosing which has now become a weapon. And seriously, the axe wielding skills of Jim Root, Mick Thomson and Alessandro Venturella look absolutely scary. Not to mention the thunder packed in the drums of the already powerful Clown, Jay Weinberg and Michael Pfaff. Get a closer look in the trailer below.

And for those who are looking for a more in-depth demonstration, it appears as though you can see a demo of the new Slipknot playable characters happening today (May 11) at 3PM ET at twitch.tv/smitegame.

For those not familiar, Smite it s free-to-play, third-person multiplayer game in which players control a god, goddess or mythological figure during team-based combat. Gamers can test out multiple modes of playing styles in order to improve their gaming experience and enter a variety of game modes. The game itself is available here.

Now turn the volume up and listen as Slipknot's "Duality" soundtracks the trailer for the band's inclusion into the Smite universe.

Smite X Slipknot Trailer