Are Slipknot reuniting with self-titled and Iowa producer Ross Robinson on their highly anticipated new album? News of the collaboration began spreading through the Knot community after a fan shared bassist Alessandro Venturella's Instagram story in r/Slipknot, which shows him inside a studio setting with Robinson's dog.

Watch the video below.

It can be confirmed through Robinson's Instagram feed that the dog in the video is his, as he posts about the animal somewhat frequently.

View this post on Instagram #carliscool A post shared by Ross Robinson (@ross_robinson) on Jul 31, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

Furthermore, Robinson teased a collaboration of sorts between himself and Slipknot in a tweet on Aug. 23.

Frontman Corey Taylor recently compared the band’s new songs to those from their 2001 classic, Iowa. “It’s only in the demo stages right now, however we have very serious, tentative plans – and I say that because the best way to make God laugh is to announce your plans out loud – to go into the studio at the beginning of next year and get this fucker going,” he told Kerrang!. “We have 16 songs written right now, and they are fucking dangerous. I loved .5 [The Gray Chapter], but this album, to me, makes .5 look like nobody’s business.”

Would you like to see the band reunite with Robinson on their new album? Leave us a comment with your thoughts.