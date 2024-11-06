What was the worst injury that Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan ever experienced? It's a pretty brutal one that's not for the faint of heart.

Slipknot's Clown Details His Worst Concert Injury

While answering a Q&A with Vulture, the percussionist was asked for his worst injury. And we warn you in advance, this might be a little difficult to stomach.

"There’s a lot, but the one that’s really done me in was when I ripped my bicep in half onstage by hitting a keg with a bat," says Clown.

"If you know anything about a bicep, it’s basically two wires, one on each side that holds the muscle in place — kind of like rubber bands that connect up by your shoulder. I ripped both those fuckers. So my bicep was actually on my forearm. Like, it just dropped down and my skin fell down with it."

Crahan says it was not an easy sight to take in. "People would vomit when they saw it," he explains.

READ MORE: The Slipknot Songs That Remind Clown of Paul Gray + Joey Jordison

The musician adds that it's an injury that still impacts him to this day.

"I had surgery, and I lost 25 percent of that arm. I’ll go to grab something on the top shelf in the fridge, think I’ve got it, and then whatever it is will just fall. It hurts," he says. "I have swelling on my right side where this dissolvable screw was. Out of all the injuries, that one really is a daily reminder."

Slipknot in 2024 and 2025

Slipknot are currently in the midst of their 25th anniversary celebration. The band has spent time in recent months revisiting their self-titled 1999 debut album with more dates carrying over into 2025.

The band is currently wrapping up shows in South America and will shows in Europe and the U.K. in December. The group has scheduled Knotfest Australia for late February and early March and has started booking appearances at a number of European festivals for June 2025. Get ticketing details on all stops through the Slipknot website.