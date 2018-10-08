Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan Offers Cryptic Tease on 20th Anniversary Celebration of Self-Titled Album
Yes, fans are anxiously awaiting the release of a new Slipknot album in 2019, but that's not all that the band has in store for next year. For those doing the math, 2019 also marks the 20th anniversary of the band's self-titled breakout release, and during a chat with Iowa's Lazer 103.3, percussionist Shawn Crahan confirmed that the band will indeed celebrate the game changing album for the group.
"Basically, we're celebrating 20 years of the first album and we thought it would be cool to make some art on many different levels for the planet," says Crahan. "We've been gone long enough and I think it's time people understand what's really happening, so we're putting together a little something something for the 20th anniversary."
Slipknot's 1999 Roadrunner Records debut paired the band with producer Ross Robinson and yielded the singles "Wait and Bleed" and "Spit It Out." Though it peaked at 51 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, the album would go on to be certified double platinum by the RIAA.
As for what fans can expect, the percussionist offered this cryptic tease, "I can't go into it too much, but every luxury has a price, so for those who make the journey, I guess those who are the ones who understand."
Keeping things close the vest, Crahan also offered this update on the progress of their next studio album: "I'll let the world know this: I get reprimanded a lot for my mouth just for how much I want to deliver because I really don't care, but I'll tell you this: A, we've been home for two years. B, do your research and figure out how long we really stay home and C, staying home gets boring, so you've got to do things. I would imagine that there's material that's not only out there, but it's finished. We did things a little bit different this time off. We made sure we made ourselves happy and making ourselves happy is we live for the song, we live for the stage, we live for the fans, we live for the art, but if it's going to be a time we can create art, record songs, write songs, jam songs, we do it. So, we've learned we're obsessed with that process. We love chasing vision and art until it's complete. It takes time. We did ourselves a solid this time around and made sure the whole time off we could create and that's what we did. It's been awesome, and I think everybody is going to understand just how wonderful it has been the last two years to take the time off and create."
