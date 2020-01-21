Slipknot, Slayer, Ghost + More Funko Pop! Figures Coming Soon

Calling all metalheads — Funko's Pop! Vinyl Figure collection is about to get super heavy. The toy brand has just announced the addition of several new artist collaborations, including Slipknot, Slayer, Ghost and Motorhead.

According to Original Funko's Instagram, the new figures were announced at the 2020 London Toy Fair. The Slipknot figures will be available in August, while the ones for Slayer and Motorhead will be released in April. In addition, Ghost's Papa Nihil will get a figure as a Hot Topic exclusive. See the images below.

Several other rock and metal artists have been immortalized into these toys in the past, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and more. Iron Maiden's iconic mascot, Eddie, is getting his own collection as well.

Sure, metal musicians may not receive the spotlight they deserve from other pop culture institutions, but at least Funko pays its respects where they are due!

