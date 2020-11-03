Slipknot Teasing 2021 South American Knotfest Stops

Slipknot's 2020 plans took a significant hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the band is looking forward to returning to the road next year. That will apparently include at least three Knotfest appearances in South America.

The group just issued a teaser hyping the 2021 return of Knotfest to Brazil, Colombia and Chile next year, with information on the three stops "coming soon" as seen in the video below.

Back in April, frontman Corey Taylor revealed that Slipknot did intend to finish their touring cycle behind the We Are Not Your Kind album. "No matter what, we are going to finish the tour cycle. We are just trying to make the best of the situation," commented the vocalist.

With the pandemic quickly curtailing touring for most of the year, Taylor turned his attention to releasing a solo album. CMFT arrived last month, bolstered by the chart-topping single "Black Eyes Blue."

No other details concerning Slipknot's 2021 plans were revealed, but stay tuned as more info becomes available.

Slipknot 2021 South American Knotfest Teaser