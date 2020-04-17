Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life is an all-encompassing documentary, featuring an intimate performance from the band, exclusive interview clips and backstage access. Previously, the doc, produced by BBC's Radio 1, was only available through an exclusive media player and now it can be watched by anyone for free as it has just been uploaded to YouTube.

In the documentary, Slipknot perform six songs, one track from each of their albums, for a small crowd who got to witness one of metal's most dynamic and intense live bands in a very close and personal setting. In the hour-long feature, fans are guided through the highs and lows of Slipknot's career from multi-platinum albums sales and a Grammy win down to substance abuse issues and the loss of bassist and songwriter Paul Gray.

One routine element of Slipknot's pre-show ritual includes a group huddle before walking onstage.

"These days it takes a lot longer to get ready for a show like that," said Corey Taylor. "There's a lot of stretching, there's a lot of Advil. [laughs] It's not just about throwing everything around and hoping that it sticks. We know the mindset is going to be there, it's just about coaxing the physicality back into it [laughs] and just making sure that we're all on the same page," he said.

"It's one of the reasons why the huddle, since Day One, is so important," Taylor continued, explaining, "We always make sure that there's a point where we all come together and become a band. We stop being nine people and become a band and that is, to me, what sets the tone and as soon as we step on that stage, that's not nine dudes out there just peacocking, it is a band that is ready to tear your fucking head off."

Watch the complete documentary below and you'll even get the scoop from Jim Root on how the band figured out how to stop puking so much during their sets in the early days.

Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life Documentary