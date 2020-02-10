Watch Slipknot Play ‘Unsainted’ + ‘Duality’ for Tiny Crowd

Slipknot have come a long way from their days of playing for small audiences, but a tiny crowd of 120 lucky Maggots recently had the opportunity to watch the band perform a six-song set at Maida Vale studios in London.

The intimate January 26 show featured the Knot playing an array of hits spanning across their discography, including "Unsainted," "Psychosocial," "The Devil In I," "Duality," "Disasterpiece" and "Wait And Bleed." "Unsainted" and "Duality" were recorded and uploaded to BBC Radio 1's YouTube channel, and can be seen below.

Getting to see Slipknot in such a personal setting is definitely a treat, considering their upcoming Knotfest Roadshow dates will be coming to several arenas as well as amphitheaters around North America, including New York's legendary Madison Square Garden.

The Knot's upcoming run in the U.S. and Canada kicks off in May and will include A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. Grab tickets here.

Slipknot, "Duality" (At Maida Vale Studio)

Slipknot, "Unsainted" (At Maida Vale Studio)