Congratulations to Slipknot, whose latest album, We Are Not Your Kind, has achieved its first chart certification around the globe. The record, which features standout singles "Unsainted" and "Solway Firth," has been certified Silver in the U.K. for sales in excess of 60,000 units.

The record, which was released on Aug. 8 of last year, took just over three months to reach the milestone in the U.K. and was officially certified just a couple weeks ago on Dec. 20.

For the masked group, it continues their U.K. certification streak. Slipknot's first pair of albums — Slipknot (1999) and Iowa (2001) — have both gone Platinum, meanwhile Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) (2004), All Hope Is Gone (2008) and .5: The Grey Chapter (2014) have all been certified Gold in the territory.

In its debut week, We Are Not Your Kind, reached No. 1 on the U.K. charts, unseating Ed Sheeran from the top spot after owning it for four consecutive weeks. Another accomplishment was that Slipknot's sixth album was the first metal record to claim the No. 1 spot on the U.K. charts since 2015, when Iron Maiden's The Book of Souls was released.

The success of the album can't be understated as it was also Slipknot's first No. 1 album in the U.K. since Iowa. Both All Hope Is Gone and .5: The Grey Chapter came close, ascending to No. 2 in their debut weeks.

The timing of this achievement is perfect. Slipknot are set to return to Europe and the U.K. on a headlining tour starting Jan. 14 with support coming from Behemoth. See those upcoming stops here.