We’ve teamed up with our baes in Slipknot to give away an ultimate Knotfest prize package! Not only will one winner nab a signed guitar and VIP tickets to a Knotfest Roadshow date of their choice, but five runners up will win a pair of GA tickets to the Roadshow tour.

Slipknot’s 2021 Knotfest Roadshow tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange will be a massive one. Running from late September to early November, the Knotfest Roadshow is bookended by two special Knotfest events — Knotfest Iowa and Knotfest Los Angeles.

One lucky grand prize winner will receive a Jackson Dinky JS11 electric guitar signed by members of Slipknot.

Sweetwater

They’ll also get a pair of Unsainted VIP tickets. Each Unsainted VIP ticket includes:

• One (1) front row ticket -OR- one (1) general admission pit ticket to see Slipknot live

• VIP early entry into the venue

• Collectible Slipknot 2021 tour poster, signed by members of Slipknot

• Invitation to a special Slipknot interactive experience, which will include:

- An exhibit of memorabilia, wardrobe and personal never-before-seen items

- See how the band’s masks have evolved over the years in the Evolution of the Mask display

- Interactive instrument stations – hold and play band member’s signature model instruments

- Exclusive viewing stations featuring Slipknot video footage

- Multiple interactive photo opportunities

- A Slipknot listening experience

- Comfortable area to hang and socialize with other maggots

- Slipknot branded messenger bag

- Eco-friendly branded water bottle

- Slipknot branded face mask

• Designated VIP-only fast lane for merchandise shopping before general doors until the first artist performance

• Official Knotfest Roadshow 2021 fan experience laminate

• Dedicated venue entrance

• On-site experience host

Fans have until Sept. 13 to sign up for a chance to win. You can enter now in the form below. This contest is only open to residents of the United States.

See the full list of Knotfest Roadshow dates below.

Sept. 25 — Des Moines, Iowa @ National Balloon Classic Field*

Sept. 28 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 01 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Oct. 02 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Oct. 03 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Oct. 05 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Oct. 08 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Oct. 09 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct. 10 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 12 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Oct. 13 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 15 — Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Oct. 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 23 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 24 — Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 26 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 28 — Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 29 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

Oct. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Nov. 01 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Nov. 02 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

*Knotfest Festival

**No Code Orange