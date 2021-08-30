Slipknot – Enter to Win an Ultimate Knotfest Roadshow Prize Package (Signed Guitar Included)
We’ve teamed up with our baes in Slipknot to give away an ultimate Knotfest prize package! Not only will one winner nab a signed guitar and VIP tickets to a Knotfest Roadshow date of their choice, but five runners up will win a pair of GA tickets to the Roadshow tour.
Slipknot’s 2021 Knotfest Roadshow tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange will be a massive one. Running from late September to early November, the Knotfest Roadshow is bookended by two special Knotfest events — Knotfest Iowa and Knotfest Los Angeles.
One lucky grand prize winner will receive a Jackson Dinky JS11 electric guitar signed by members of Slipknot.
They’ll also get a pair of Unsainted VIP tickets. Each Unsainted VIP ticket includes:
• One (1) front row ticket -OR- one (1) general admission pit ticket to see Slipknot live
• VIP early entry into the venue
• Collectible Slipknot 2021 tour poster, signed by members of Slipknot
• Invitation to a special Slipknot interactive experience, which will include:
- An exhibit of memorabilia, wardrobe and personal never-before-seen items
- See how the band’s masks have evolved over the years in the Evolution of the Mask display
- Interactive instrument stations – hold and play band member’s signature model instruments
- Exclusive viewing stations featuring Slipknot video footage
- Multiple interactive photo opportunities
- A Slipknot listening experience
- Comfortable area to hang and socialize with other maggots
- Slipknot branded messenger bag
- Eco-friendly branded water bottle
- Slipknot branded face mask
• Designated VIP-only fast lane for merchandise shopping before general doors until the first artist performance
• Official Knotfest Roadshow 2021 fan experience laminate
• Dedicated venue entrance
• On-site experience host
Fans have until Sept. 13 to sign up for a chance to win. You can enter now in the form below. This contest is only open to residents of the United States.
See the full list of Knotfest Roadshow dates below.
Sept. 25 — Des Moines, Iowa @ National Balloon Classic Field*
Sept. 28 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Oct. 01 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Oct. 02 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Oct. 03 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Oct. 05 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Oct. 08 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Oct. 09 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Oct. 10 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 12 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Oct. 13 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 15 — Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Oct. 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 23 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 24 — Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 26 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 28 — Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Oct. 29 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**
Oct. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Nov. 01 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Nov. 02 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
*Knotfest Festival
**No Code Orange