The Smashing Pumpkins Detail New Album, Release Second Single

In June, The Smashing Pumpkins released "Solara," the first new song to feature original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in 18 years, alongside longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder. Now, the band has announced a new record, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, out November 18, and you can hear the latest single, "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)" above.

The song is airy and reminiscent of the Pumpkins' classic material that they brought to the stage on the recently wrapped up "Shiny and Oh So Bright" North American tour. With a slightly cinematic bent to the textured guitar playing, Corgan and crew deliver a concise, hook-laden cut.

The album was recorded with legendary producer Rick Rubin at Shangri La Studios in Malibu, California and features eight new songs. In March earlier this year, Corgan shared an update from the studio, listing song titles while mentioning that The Smashing Pumpkins intended to release two four-track EPs. It appears that idea has been nixed and the separate releases now make up Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

Pre-orders for the record can be placed here and you can see the album artwork and track listing below.

Smashing Pumpkins, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun Artwork + Track Listing

Martha's Music / Napalm Records

1. Knights of Malta

2. Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

3. Travels

4. Solara

5. Alienation

6. Marchin' On

7. With Sympathy

8. Seek And You Shall Destroy