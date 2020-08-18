Alt rock vets Smile Empty Soul have their eyes set on releasing their second EP of the year, simply titled 2020. With the five-track release due Sept. 4, the band has partnered with Loudwire for the exclusive premiere of the music video for the first single, "Entitled."

At just under three minutes, "Entitled" is a quick-hit sing-along of post-grunge textures laid over a bottom-heavy groove, decrying, as the title indicates, a sense of entitlement felt by many today and readily expressed through social media.

"This song was fun to write, record and shoot," said vocalist and guitarist Sean Danielsen. "Just a simple tune with a good groove and hook, and lyrics that are relatable to our current times. J.T. [Ibanez] is a great video director too, and he really made my idea for the video come to life with a ton of energy," he continued.

Watch the video for "Entitled" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics, which you'll definitely have memorized by the song's end, below as well.

Gimme me me me

Everything for free

Momma said that I'm the best, and you know that I believe

I heard there's people out there in the world that disagree

So I'm screaming like a motherfucking baby in the streets

Check my Instagram, I got opinions man

Since releasing Oblivion, their seventh album, in 2018, the EP has been the preferred format for the duo of Sean Danielsen and Ty Del Rose. The band issued Acoustic Sessions Vol. 1 last year and followed it up with Vol. 2 earlier in 2020 with the Sheep EP arriving between those two acoustic collections.

As mentioned above, the 2020 EP will be out Sept. 4 and pre-orders can be placed here. To keep up with Smile Empty Soul, follow the band on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Smile Empty Soul, "Entitlement" Music Video

Smile Empty Soul, 2020 EP Artwork + Track Listing

Smile Empty Soul

1. "Entitled"

2. "Excommunicated"

3. "Land of the Lost"

4. "Go Broke"

5. "Same World"