The Metal AF Snapdragon Flower Looks Like a Skull When It Dies

Snapdragons are officially the most metal flower to exist — when they die, they resemble human skulls. And also, as a Reddit user pointed out, former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn.

Formally known as Antirrhinum, the flower was given the name "Snapdragon" because they look like an open dragon mouth when they are squeezed on the sides. According to the North Carolina Extension Gardener, they are native to Southwestern Europe and attract hummingbirds and butterflies.

See an image of a blooming Snapdragon below.

However, when they die, they look like shriveled little brown skulls all dangling from a stem. It's creepy. A user on the Slipknot Reddit reposted an image of them and dubbed it the "Chris Fehn plant," which is pretty accurate, because the ones in the photo look just like his mask with the long nose.

Oddity Central claims that the flower is symbolic of both deception and graciousness due to its varying appearance throughout its life cycle.

Check out a video of a dead Snapdragon plant below to see for yourself.

Snapdragon Plant Skulls