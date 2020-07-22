Metal veteran and multi-instrumentalist Snowy Shaw (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate, Dream Evil, Therion, Denner/Shermann, Mad Architect, Notre Dame and more), as you can see, has a wealth of experience touring the globe and adapting his skills to various styles of metal. Now, his life's story has been captured in his autobiography, The Book of Heavy Metal.

The book's title is taken from the title of the final Dream Evil album Shaw played drums on and is a fitting name for such an esteemed musician who has left his mark on 30 years of metal in so many ways. It's also physically heavy, totaling 464 pages that vows to be "an extremely openhearted and revealing story of all the ups and downs a crazy rock 'n' rollercoaster life at 'Tivoli Shaw,' often draped in cynical sarcasm, awkward truths and black humor," per a press release.

The foreword comes courtesy of Mikkey Dee, perhaps best known for his work behind the kit in Motorhead for 23 years. He's currently the drummer in the Scorpions and was in the ranks of the King Diamond band before Shaw succeeded him in the lineup.

Shaw will also be hosting a special Facebook Live event serving as a release party, where he'll be signing pre-ordered copies of The Book of Heavy Metal from his home in Sweden, dubbed the "HellHaus." It's doubling as a birthday celebration as well and Shaw will be performing music and telling stories too. The release party will take place July 25 at 7PM - 9PM UTC here.

Snowy Shaw, The Book of Heavy Metal

Steel Cartel / Snowy Shaw