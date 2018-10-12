Soilwork Debut New Song ‘Arrival’ + Announce New Album

Long-running Swedish metalcore unit Soilwork have returned with Verkligheten, their first new album since the release of 2015's The Ride Majestic. In conjunction with revealing the details behind the record, they've also premiered the first single, "Arrival."

The song begins with white-knuckled energy as new drummer Bastian Thusgaard (Blood Label, Dawn of Demise, The Arcane Order) introduces himself with a deluge of blast beats to complement the tremolo-picked atmospheric melodies. "Arrival" has a bit of everything from melodic death metal moments to thrashy riffing that gives way to clean-sung passages, which are later laid atop the blast beat section heard at the beginning of the track. Soilwork demonstrate a high level of versatility on this dynamic offering.

Thusgaard entered the band last year as the replacement for Dirk Verbeuren, who left in 2016 to join Megadeth following the departure of Lamb of God's Chris Adler. It was Adler himself who recommended Verbeuren succeed him in Megadeth.

Verkligheten will be released on January 11 through Nuclear Blast and will feature 12 tracks. First edition digipacks and vinyl releases will also come with the exclusive Underworld EP. See two different versions of the Verkligheten album art below along with the track listing for the release as well as the EP.

Listen to "Arrival" above and place your pre-order for Verkligheten here.

Soilwork, Verkligheten Album Art (left, Digipack / right, vinyl + digital) + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. Verkligheten

02. Arrival

03. Bleeder Despoiler

04. Full Moon Shoals

05. The Nurturing Glance

06. When the Universe Spoke

07. Stålfågel

08. The Wolves Are Back in Town

09. Witan

10. The Ageless Whisper

11. Needles and Kin (feat. Tomi Joutsen of Amorphis)

12. You Aquiver

Underworld Bonus EP Track Listing

13. Summerburned and Winterblown

14. In This Master's Tale

15. The Undying Eye

16. Needles and Kin (original version)