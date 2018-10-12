Soilwork Debut New Song ‘Arrival’ + Announce New Album
Long-running Swedish metalcore unit Soilwork have returned with Verkligheten, their first new album since the release of 2015's The Ride Majestic. In conjunction with revealing the details behind the record, they've also premiered the first single, "Arrival."
The song begins with white-knuckled energy as new drummer Bastian Thusgaard (Blood Label, Dawn of Demise, The Arcane Order) introduces himself with a deluge of blast beats to complement the tremolo-picked atmospheric melodies. "Arrival" has a bit of everything from melodic death metal moments to thrashy riffing that gives way to clean-sung passages, which are later laid atop the blast beat section heard at the beginning of the track. Soilwork demonstrate a high level of versatility on this dynamic offering.
Thusgaard entered the band last year as the replacement for Dirk Verbeuren, who left in 2016 to join Megadeth following the departure of Lamb of God's Chris Adler. It was Adler himself who recommended Verbeuren succeed him in Megadeth.
Verkligheten will be released on January 11 through Nuclear Blast and will feature 12 tracks. First edition digipacks and vinyl releases will also come with the exclusive Underworld EP. See two different versions of the Verkligheten album art below along with the track listing for the release as well as the EP.
Listen to "Arrival" above and place your pre-order for Verkligheten here.
Soilwork, Verkligheten Album Art (left, Digipack / right, vinyl + digital) + Track Listing
01. Verkligheten
02. Arrival
03. Bleeder Despoiler
04. Full Moon Shoals
05. The Nurturing Glance
06. When the Universe Spoke
07. Stålfågel
08. The Wolves Are Back in Town
09. Witan
10. The Ageless Whisper
11. Needles and Kin (feat. Tomi Joutsen of Amorphis)
12. You Aquiver
Underworld Bonus EP Track Listing
13. Summerburned and Winterblown
14. In This Master's Tale
15. The Undying Eye
16. Needles and Kin (original version)
