Solar Powered Headphones Pause Your Music When You Take Them Off

Swedish audio firm Urbanista have unveiled a new brand of solar powered headphones. The headphones apparently charge whenever exposed to light both outdoors and indoors, giving users a “virtually unlimited” listening experience.

Of course, many headphones don’t require batteries or a charge, but audiophiles who need their noise cancelling technology know what it’s like to run out of juice. Urbanista’s ‘Los Angeles’ solar headphones are powered by Exeger Powerfoyle, which is engineered to serve homebodies along with those who love being outdoors. According to Exeger, the light inside your home on a cloudy winter day is enough for Powerfoyle.

‘Los Angeles’ wireless headphones also boast “on-ear” technology, which pauses music when your headphones are removed and restarts it when they are put back in place.

“Welcome to the dawn of a new era with Urbanista Los Angeles, the world’s first self-charging wireless headphones powered by Powerfoyle™ solar cell material,” a description reads. “Using advanced green technology, Los Angeles converts all forms of light, outdoor and indoor, into energy to deliver virtually infinite playtime.”

INTRODUCING URBANISTA LOS ANGELES

As of this posting, the Urbanista ‘Los Angeles’ headphones haven’t yet hit the market, but music lovers can sign up for a newsletter for updates on when the solar powered headphones will become available for pre-order.