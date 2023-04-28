Naked punk at Coachella? The Philadelphia act Soul Glo have breathed new life into hardcore with their hip-hop-infused punk rock. Earlier this month, they oozed that same creative spirit when Soul Glo lead vocalist Pierce Jordan literally disrobed onstage at Coachella 2023, appearing to perform completely naked.

That's how it looks in some fan-captured clips of Soul Glo's April 14 set at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. On Wednesday (April 26), Coachella shared pro-shot video from Soul Glo's performance of their song "Driponomics" from inside the Sonora Tent, showing that Jordan had his genitals covered with a flesh-colored G-string.

The band also visually confirmed as much in Instagram photos. See the video near the bottom of this post.

Soul Glo Singer Wasn't Really Naked

The Soul Glo vocalist started the set in a bathrobe before removing it. His buttocks are on display; the crotch is obscured. The aforementioned Instagram photos show the singer being fitted with the G-string.

Soul Glo Singer Nearly Naked Onstage at Coachella 2023

Soul Glo's Diaspora Problems

Last year, Loudwire chose Soul Glo's Diaspora Problems as one of the best rock albums of 2022. The effort is a punk-metal-rap hybrid that holds a mirror to society with its ultra-personal social commentary.

The sonic bombast matches the urgency of Jordan's uniquely Black American viewpoint. "I was raised on love for the other / But that's not the language that the world wanna use," the vocalist intones on "We Wants Revenge." On the rapid-fire album opener, "Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass​?​)," the singer bluntly wails, "Can I live?" Perhaps the apparent Coachella nakedness was meant as a social statement.

Soul Glo, "Driponomics" (Live at Coachella)