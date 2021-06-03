Soulfly are ready to pack up the gear and return to the road later this summer. The Max Cavalera-led band have just rolled out 32 new shows that will span August and September as they criss-cross the United States.

The tour officially gets underway Aug. 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, eventually heading east before wrapping back across the southwestern part of the U.S. and coming to its conclusion Sept. 24 in Los Angeles. Joining the band on select dates for the tour with be Niviane and Suicide Puppets.

In announcing the trek, Max Cavalera says, "Hello Soufly Tribe! We are finally heading back on the road in the U.S. After being isolated by the pandemic we are ready to let it all out in the mosh pit with the Tribe! All the anger, frustration, and passion will come out of all of us with a killer new setlist and probably a new song from our 12th studio album! So let’s get ready to pit and destroy this fucking place. As always, fuck shit up and bring the shot. We cannot wait.”

Tickets for the tour are now available (June 3) with the exception of the Denver and New York shows that will go on sale at 12N ET today. Check out the full itinerary for the run below.

Soulfly 2021 U.S. Tour

Nuclear Blast

Aug. 20 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater **

Aug. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater **

Aug. 22 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios **

Aug. 24 - Wichita, Kan. @ Wave Outdoors **

Aug. 25 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck **

Aug. 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag **

Aug. 27 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's **

Aug. 28 - Pipestem, W.V. @ Metal In The Mountains / Pipestem Event Center **

Aug. 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's **

Aug. 30 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room **

Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse **

Sept. 01 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre **

Sept. 02 - Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy **

Sept. 03 - Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy **

Sept. 04 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon ^

Sept. 05 - Chesterfield, Mich. @ Diesel Concert Lounge ^

Sept. 06 - West Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club ^

Sept. 07 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater ^

Sept. 08 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall ^

Sept. 09 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco ^

Sept. 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ Warlando Festival *

Sept. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade ^

Sept. 14 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar ^

Sept. 15 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live ^

Sept. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees ^

Sept. 17 - Tyler, Texas @ Country River Club ^

Sept. 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center ^

Sept. 19 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill ^

Sept. 21 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore *

Sept. 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick *

Sept. 23 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex's Bar *

Sept. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Whisky *

* = No Support

** - 8/20 - 9/3 - NIVIANE

^ - 9/4 - 9/19 - SUICIDE PUPPETS