Soulfly Hit Hard With First ‘Totem’ Album Track ‘Superstition’

Max Cavalera is one of the most prolific dudes in metal and he's back with Totem, the 12th album from Soulfly, and fans can get a taste of what's coming with the new single "Superstition."

It's the opening track on the forthcoming record, Soulfly's first since 2018's Ritual, and expectedly bridges angsty, all-out thrash with tribal grooves and floor-punching breakdowns, the calling card of Cavalera's music throughout his nearly 35-plus-year career.

Listen to the song further down the page where you'll also find the complete Totem track listing and artwork.

"Totem is a celebration of the spiritual nature. It was a two-year journey writing with Zyon," Max said, referring to his 29-year-old son who has been playing drums with Soulfly since 2013. "This album is about all the joy, the fun and the anger in metal," he concluded.

Rounding out the father-and-son Cavalera duo in the lineup is bassist Mike Leon and this will be the groove metal unit's first without guitarist Marc Rizzo since releasing their third album back in 2002.

Totem was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Max and Rizk worked together on production while Powers (of traditional metal group Eternal Champion), Chris Ulsh (Power Trip drummer), and John Tardy (Obituary vocalist) all make guest appearances on the record. Rizk also played lead guitar on the full record, which will be released on August 5 on Nuclear Blast.

Pre-order your copy of the album here. And if you're looking to score a box set of Soulfly's studio albums from 1998 through 2004, pick up The Soul Remains Insane (out June 17) at this location.

Soulfly, "Superstition" Lyrics

Take away my pride

Leave nothing behind

Tear apart what you believe Fate comes calling you, beware, beware Superstition spoken in tongues

Defeated, broken, mangled and torn

Far beyond all the things that you know

Superstition, harder than stone Wall to wall is where you tread

Your words of dust say everything

Like dying flames, the dread descends

Hold your heart in your bloody hands Superstition Nothing is what it seems

Tunnel visions, mind attraction

Beyond the things you know

Destination, pain reaction Fate comes calling you, beware, beware Superstition spoken in tongues

Defeated, broken, mangled and torn

Far beyond all the things that you know

Superstition, harder than stone

Soulfly, "Superstition"

Soulfly, Totem Album Art + Track Listing

Soulfly, 'Totem' Nuclear Blast loading...

01. "Superstition"

02. "Scouring the Vile"

03. "Filth Upon Filth"

04. "Rot in Pain"

05. "The Damage Done"

06. "Totem"

07. "Ancestors"

08. "Ecstasy of Gold"

09. "Soulfly XII"

10. "Spirit Animal"