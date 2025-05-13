Soundgarden Cover From ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finalist Brings Coaches to Their Feet

A Soundgarden classic got a unique spin as part of the Live Semi-Finals on NBC's The Voice when potential frontrunner for this season, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, gave the song a rare rock spotlight on the singing competition.

Flores-Wiseman immediately turned heads in her blind audition, receiving a four-chair turn from the coaches in under 40 seconds with her performance of Angela Aguilar's "La Llorona".

She's since continued to gain momentum as a member of Adam Levine's team through a Battle Round faceoff on Frank Sinatra's "My Funny Valentine", a Knockout Round performance of Benson Boone's "Slow It Down" and arguably her best performance to date taking on a touching version of The Beatles "In My Life".as the Playoffs began.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman Takes On Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun"

Lucia Flores-Wiseman is one of 12 competitors that have advanced to the Live Semi-Finals show that took place Monday night (May 12). For her performance, the singer chose Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" giving her yet another chance to show her range.

In the introductory portion leading up to the performance, we see that Flores-Wiseman was set to lead the performance playing guitar, but her coach Adam Levine quickly offered a creative suggestion for the performance by having her lose the guitar and stripping back the performance to include a more orchestral backing.

The 23 year old singer revealed that her hometown of Seattle has been very supportive and that she wanted to return to the favor by taking on the Seattle natives Soundgarden. She credits her parents for giving her a wealth of punk, rock, grunge, folk and other influences. "I do not like being in a box," she shares with her coach.

Speaking about the song, she explains, "That's what the whole Seattle scene is all about, just raw emotion."

As for the performance, with a backing string section she took the stage against a primarily red apocalyptic backdrop. As the performance continued, the coaches were moved to stand with John Legend shown at one point nodding along to the power of the performance.

Host Carson Daly shared, "That was the most Adam Levine performance ever," acknowledging Levine's fondness of Soundgarden and the late Chris Cornell.

“I think whatever you want to do with your voice, the opportunities are endless,” Kelsea Ballerini said after the performance. "I"m a fan. You're a star. You don't need me to tell you that. I'm excited to see what's next."

As for her coach, Levine called her “the real deal.”

Lucia Flores-Wiseman Performs Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" on The Voice

About Lucia Flores-Wiseman

As stated, Lucia Flores-Wiseman hails from the Seattle, Washington area. She just turned 23 years old and she counts Brandi Carlile, Amy Winehouse and Norah Jones among her other influences.

During a recent interview with Deepest Dream, she reflected how coach Adam Levine has been a welcome presence in helping with her approach on the show.

"Something that Adam told me is that my authenticity and just being myself is something that people are going to be gravitating towards," she shared.

“He sees a special light in each artist,” she continued, adding, "Adam has been so good at just locking into understanding what you need to hear from him in that moment. He has a plethora of knowledge that he just really knows how to narrow it down per person.”

As for the remainder of her run on the show, she offers, ""i'm just excited to show another side of me. I think the sides of Lucia are endless. I'm excited to show strength and to continue working with Adam."

Flores-Wiseman will learn her fate soon enough as America's voting will determine the five finalists to advance after last night's performances. You can see if she makes the cut this evening (May 13) at 9PM ET/PT on NBC.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman Speaks With Deepest Dream