In the ongoing dispute between the surviving members of Soundgarden and Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell, the band have now asked a judge to make Cornell give them access to their social media accounts and website again.

According to Billboard, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd filed a claim in the Washington state U.S. District Court on March 25 with their business manager Rit Venerus stating that Cornell locked them out of their social media accounts, YouTube channel, website and more.

They are asking the judge to demand Cornell to allow them to once again have access to the accounts, or to make a final post on the accounts that reads, "Soundgarden has temporarily suspended its official social media accounts due to pending litigation."

The report further claims that the accounts are "in a state of neglect," that Cornell is acting as Soundgarden and that she is removing comments from fans.

Soundgarden's management company Patriot Management gave all of the band's social media account passwords to Cornell in October of 2019, when they terminated their services with the company.

In December of 2019, Patriot reportedly wrote in an email on Dec. 3, 2019 that "Vicky [Cornell] has since changed all the social media passwords for the band accounts and will not share them with [Patriot] as she wants the band, and I quote, 'to sue her for them'."

Thayil, Shepherd and Cameron thus created the Nudedragons accounts in June of 2020. Nudedragons was an anagram that Soundgarden used a number of times throughout their career, and this was the trio's way of being able to communicate with Soundgarden's fans since they had been locked out of their verified account by Cornell.

"For the best news and true history of Soundgarden, get the straight dope from the Crooked Steps right here at nudedragonsofficial," they wrote in a post on Instagram on Feb. 12 of 2021. Read the full post below.