Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd reunited over the weekend to play some of their early career hits at a benefit show in Seattle.

Performing under the anagram Nudedragons, which the band came up with when they reunited in 2010, the rockers were joined by Seattle singer Shaina Shepherd for the performance. She previously performed with Thayil during the MoPOP Founders Award ceremony honoring Alice In Chains back in 2020.

The SMooCH benefit show, which raises money every year for the Seattle Children's Hospital, took place at the Showbox this past Saturday (Dec. 14). Nudedragons' set consisted of six songs, five of which were from Soundgarden's first few releases, in addition to an MC5 cover [via Setlist.fm].

The rockers opened their performance with their first-ever single, 1987's "Hunted Down," which was featured on their debut EP Screaming Life. They also played "Outshined" from 1991's Badmotorfinger, "Flower" and "Beyond the Wheel" from Ultramega OK and "Kickstand" from Superunknown with Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan on vocals.

They wrapped up their set with a cover of MC5's "Kick Out the Jams" with both Shaina and McKagan on vocals.

"This is for Chris," Shaina told the crowd at the beginning of the band's set.

Thayil, Cameron and Shepherd have only performed together a handful of times since Chris Cornell died in May of 2017. The trio have been working the last several years to put together the final set of songs that Soundgarden were working on at the time of his death. We don't have any further details about it at this time.

See the full setlist and fan-filmed footage of their full performance below.

Nudedragons Setlist - Dec. 14, 2024

1. "Hunted Down" (with Shaina Shepherd)

2. "Outshined" (with Shaina Shepherd)

3. "Flower" (with Shaina Shepherd)

4. "Beyond the Wheel" (with Shaina Shepherd)

5. "Kickstand" (with Duff McKagan on vocals)

6. "Kick Out the Jams" (MC5 cover, with Duff McKagan on vocals)

[via Setlist.fm]

Nudedragons Live at Seattle Showbox - Dec. 14, 2024