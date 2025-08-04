Long-established music magazine Spin is receiving backlash from some music industry veterans, including Wolfgang Van Halen and photographer Jeremy Saffer, for its partnership with an AI company in an apparent advertisement.

It's part of a larger narrative as fans and musicians seek to navigate this new technological world and where lines are drawn when it comes to human creativity vs. assistance from AI.

What Spin's Partnership With An AI Company Really Means

A July 31 article published on Spin.com lauded the benefits of using AI to create songs and assist in the role of a producer. The article was done in partnership with an invite-only service called Producer.ai.

"You can talk to the Producer just like a friend in the studio–asking for inspiration, basslines, and vocal takes–as you work on a song, an entire album, or an entirely new genre together," the article touts.

The piece is marked "partner" at the top, meaning it may have been paid for by the people behind Producer.ai. This is common practice among many online publications that charge entities to write about them, as long as it is clearly noted as being "partner" or "sponsored" content.

Why Spin's AI Partnership Is Receiving Backlash

To help generate interest in the article, Spin posted about it on their official Instagram with a push to read more by clicking into their website.

The post's caption also includes the hashtag #partner.

"Think of the tool as part of your music journey, not something meant to replace it," Spin said in the post.

That line didn't stop several people from hopping into the comments to lament about AI becoming more prevalent in the music industry.

Rocker Wolfgang Van Halen was among those in the comment section who posted a GIF of Bugs Bunny saying "no," directed toward Spin.

Photographer Jeremy Saffer has been a frequent contributor to music publications, including Guitar World and Alternative Press. He also has directed music videos for the likes of In This Moment and Buckcherry.

Saffer calls the partnership between Spin and Producer.ai "gross."

"Imagine a MUSIC magazine (a respected one... maybe formally respected) promoting AI-created music," Saffer commented.

Spin started as a music and lifestyle magazine in 1985. Issues have been published on a quarterly basis since September 2024.

Music Industry + Fans At Odds Over AI Use

The conversation centered on Spin's partnership is the latest example of how AI use in and around the music industry continues to be a polarizing issue.

ai robot Moor Studio, Getty Images loading...

In May, metal act Ice Nine Kills received backlash from fans for allegedly using AI-generated images to promote their Memorial Day merch sale. The band later issued a snarky response accompanied by an AI-generated photo of its members with massive muscles.

Late in 2024, Bring Me The Horizon fans had mixed reactions over the band using AI for visuals during their live shows and allegedly on some merch. Some fans called the BMTH's use of AI "annoying," while others praised the move.

The rise of AI-generated album art has also spurred backlash in the rock and metal community, as well as music videos using the assistance of AI.

"This band is so crazy creative!" reads one of the comments on a TikTok video of the band testing the technology. "gd this is cool and mind blowing live no doubt."