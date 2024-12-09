Bring Me the Horizon Facing Backlash Over AI-Generated Art + Visuals

Bring Me the Horizon have recently utilized AI-generated visuals in their live show and on merchandise and some of their fans don't seem to be too happy about it.

Showcasing one of their recent live innovations in a video on TikTok, the clip showed how a special AI-generating camera was able to provide a visual of singer Oli Sykes seemingly turning into a demon and back into human form as a backdrop for a live performance of the song "AmEN." Get a closer look below.

How Fans Responded to Bring Me the Horizon's AI-Generated Concert Addition

The comments toward the top of the TikTok post indicated that not everyone was on board with this new innovation. "You gotta be kidding me," stated one person. Another added, "IDK about this one." "Jesus Christ man, come on," added a third, with yet another fan stating, "I defend y'all with my life but (frowny face emoji)."

The negative response then led some to question why the backlash was occurring. One of the initial posters then stated, "The religious imagery isn't the issue." It appears as though the AI usage is what had some fans upset.

Bring Me the Horizon defenders then got involved, showing not everyone was against what they saw.

"This band is so crazy creative! gd this is cool and mind blowing live no doubt," stated one fan. "The people upset about this have obviously not actually listened to BMTH," added another. "When i saw this live i was just SPEECHLESS, couldn’t even move!!!," commented another fan.

"Why’s everyone so butthurt about a camera," pondered one person in the comments, while another combatted the idea of this taking away from an artist, noting, "yall acting like an artist can sit there drawing this that fast for a live show lol."

The discussion also spilled over onto other social media platforms as well.

"Bring Me the Horizon openly flaunting some dogshit generative ai bullshit on tik tok gotta be the most disappointing shit i have ever seen. You're one of the biggest metal bands in the world and you can't hire an artist to make something for you? Honestly disgusting," said one fan on the X social media platform.

"bring me the horizon jumping on the AI trend is definitely a choice lol," added another person on X. "bring me the horizon using ai art is so fucking annoying because the people who worked on nex gen's cover and rollout art were such talented artists like what the hell guys," stated a third person.

Another person called out the band for using AI-generated art on their merch. "AI generated tshirts being sold for £80 as part of your clothing label? Fucking EW," they stated.

One person noted, "I really don't care about your thoughts on AI until it effects what YOU do for a living (And it will eventually)."

Bring Me the Horizon in 2024 and 2025

Bring Me the Horizon recently debuted their new visual innovation while on tour in South America. The band is still in the midst of the run that concludes Dec. 14 in Mexico City, Mexico.

READ MORE: Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Says He Won't Ruin His Life to Rush New Music

So far, the band has only booked several summer European festivals for 2025. They're playing the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals, as well as Reading and Leeds. More dates are expected and you can keep up on all of Bring Me the Horizon's touring and get tickets through their website.