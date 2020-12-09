Spiritbox, the burgeoning alt-metal sensations that include vocalist Courtney LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer of bygone metalcore favorites Iwrestledabearonce, have made quite a splash with music fans this year. Last week, that impact was made all the larger with their poignant new track, "Constance."

That's because the emotionally resonant and sonically dynamic tune has deeply touched some of YouTube's reaction video community. The "Constance" music video, remarkably crafted in tandem with LaPlante's lyrics, demonstrates the horrific nature of dementia as it plagues one in the twilight of their life.

It's so stirring that YouTube metalheads such as Oldhead Mike and OldSkuleNerd have been moved to tears while watching it, and they've demonstrated as much on video. See those plus other Spiritbox reactions down toward the bottom of this post, as well as the original "Constance" video.

The song is dedicated to LaPlante's late grandmother, Phyllis, as well the titular Constance, the grandmother of the video's director, Dylan Hryciuk, who is currently in the later stages of dementia.

But while Spiritbox's videos "usually have a horror element to them," as LaPlante says, the band "wanted to explore a different side of horror: the horror of feeling like your mind is betraying you, due to a long battle with dementia. With Dylan's permission, we named the song 'Constance' to immortalize her story."

Due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, LaPlante was unable to say goodbye to her own grandmother nor attend the funeral. "I always promised her that I would sing at her memorial service," the musician adds, "because she always requested a 'pretty song with none of that scary screaming.' I hoped writing this song with no 'scary screaming' in it would help me find a sense of closure."

"Constance" follows two other Spiritbox singles released this year, "Holy Roller" and "Blessed Be," as well as 2019's "Rule of Nines." They recently signed a record deal with Rise Records, and they're currently working on their debut album, expected for 2021.

Spiritbox, "Constance" Music Video