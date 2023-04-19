Spiritbox Debut Fresh, Soaring New Song ‘The Void’ After Playing it Live on Tour

Spiritbox have just released their new song "The Void" after debuting the track live a little over a week ago on their sold out headlining tour with special guests After the Burial and Intervals.

It's the first piece of new music from the fast-rising group since last year's three-track Rotoscope EP, keeping the new music flowing in the wake of Spiritbox's debut full length, Eternal Blue.

"'The Void' is a song that came about very quickly," says singer Courtney LaPlante, "I didn’t have to fight with anything to write it, and when that happens, I don’t argue with it. It’s a type of song that I’ve been wanting to write for a long time, I’ve heard it hundreds of times now, and it makes me so happy every time I hear it. It’s been such an amazing experience playing this song on our tour, and watching people hear it for the first time, in real time."

This new track also showcases a continued sense of depth and dynamism as Spiritbox's shape-shifting songwriting positions them as one of the most exciting newer bands in heavy music.

Listen to the song further down the page and read the lyrics directly below.

Spiritbox, "The Void" Lyrics (via Genius)

Take a walk to the water at night

No one waits for the light in the dark, cause I like to sleep alone

Feel a sense of control in my life

Feel a sense of benevolent lie right below the surface Cause is lost to imminent danger

Touch your razor blade to the sky

Like a crutch I need someone to break my... Falling to a place where I be-long, yeah

Who can tell me where I want to go

Talk to the void and fall with me

Wherе do my fears all go when they diе?

To a place untethering a thousand lies between the stone

It's the way that you got me to the edge of a hole that was made for me

I hear the call of the void surrendering a piece of my history Cause is lost to imminent danger

Touch your razor blade to the sky

Like a crutch I need someone to break my... Falling to a place where I be-long, yeah

Who can tell me where I want to go

Talk to the void and fall with me Where do my fears all go when they die?

Where do my fears all go when they die? Cause is lost to imminent danger

Touch your razor blade to the sky

Like a crutch I need someone to break my... Falling to a place where I be-long, yeah

Who can tell me where I want to go

Talk to the void and fall with me

Spiritbox, "The Void"

Spiritbox, "The Void" Single Art

Spiritbox Pale Chord / Rise loading...