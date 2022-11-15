Spiritbox Announce First-Ever Headlining U.S. Tour Dates With After the Burial + Intervals in 2023

In the spring of 2023, Spiritbox will embark on their first-ever headlining U.S. tour (with a couple of dates in Canada as well) and they'll be bringing After the Burial and Intervals out with them as special guests.

In a short amount of time, Spiritbox have become one of the most promising new acts in rock and metal, debuting at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart last year with their first album, Eternal Blue. Adding to their growing list of standout tracks, the group also released the three-song Rotoscope EP this year, which generated considerable buzz with the title track, and now they'll be bringing more to the stage with a headlining slot.

The 22-date tour kicks off on April 10 in Spiritbox's home province of British Columbia and wraps up exactly one month later on May 10 in Minneapolis, Minnesota the home town of metalcore guests After the Burial. Prog/djent openers Intervals, meanwhile, will get a chance to play for their home town crowd when the tour makes a stop in Toronto, Ontario.

See the full list of dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on Nov. 18 at 10AM local time at the Spiritbox website. If you're looking to score a VIP package, those are available now through SoundRink and Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale for Nov. 15 at 11AM ET through Nov. 17 at 10PM local time at this location.

Spiritbox 2023 Tour Dates with After the Burial + Intervals

April 10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

April 11 — Seattle, Washington @ Neptune Theatre

April 12 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

April 14 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

April 15 — San Diego, Calif. Observatory North Park

April 16 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

April 17 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

April 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

April 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Echo Music Hall

April 22 — Austin, Texas @ Emo’s

April 23 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

April 26 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

April 28 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

April 29 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

April 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

May 02 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

May 04 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

May 05 — Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

May 06 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

May 08 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

May 10 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore