Spiritbox Drop New 3-Track Single ‘Rotoscope’ + Videos

One of metal's most exciting new bands, Spiritbox, have just dropped a brand new 3-track single titled Rotoscope, which serves as their first set of new songs since their 2021 debut album Eternal Blue. In addition, they've released a video for the title track.

The video for "Rotoscope" was directed by Max Moore and can be seen below, along with the single art and visualizer videos for the other two tracks, titled "Sew Me Up" and "Hysteria."

Spiritbox went in a bit of a different direction sonically with these new songs, leaning more alternative rock than the intensity and heaviness that they brought with Eternal Blue. Vocalist Courtney LaPlante actually warned their fans earlier this year that some of them may hate the new tracks, but it was time for them to experiment as some of the songs on their debut album are years old at this point.

“[The new songs are] really different to the songs on Eternal Blue. I think some people might even hate them. But that makes me excited. I thrive on negativity!” she told Kerrang!.

“As scary as it is, you just have to do what makes you happy, create the music you want to create, and work with the people you want to work with,” guitarist Mike Stringer added. “Because the moment you start limiting yourself, the music suffers.”

Spiritbox have a handful of festival performances booked throughout the summer, and then they'll head out on a North American arena run supporting Ghost and Mastodon in late August. See the upcoming dates here.

Spiritbox - 'Rotoscope'

Spiritbox - 'Sew Me Up'

Spiritbox - 'Hysteria'

Spiritbox - Rotoscope Single Artwork + Track Listing

Rise Records

1. Rotoscope

2. Sew Me Up

3. Hysteria