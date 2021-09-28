Spiritbox are celebrating a huge first week for their debut album, Eternal Blue, the LP from the Courtney LaPlante-fronted alt-metal act that emerged on Sept. 17.

The album opened within the Top 15 of Billboard's benchmark Billboard 200 albums chart — taking up position at No. 13 — barely behind recent hit efforts from pop stars such as Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. Eternal Blue also hit No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see an infographic shared by Spiritbox highlighting their first-week charting feats, and read a message from the band regarding the album's success.

In the U.S., Eternal Blue further debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Vinyl Album Sales chart, No. 2 on Independent Albums and No. 3 in Top Album Sales for the same period (the week ending Oct. 2). Internationally, it hit No. 8 on Australia's Top 50 as well as No. 19 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Charts' Top 100.

To all of that, Spiritbox marveled on Monday (Sept. 27), "Words cannot begin to describe the emotions we have seeing all of your support for our album, Eternal Blue."

"While we don't need awards to feel validated (nor is it the reason we make music to begin with), we do want to point out that your support is helping put our small metal community on the map," they continued. "We do feel it is important to put a spotlight on the power of you — our supporters! While our name may be the one shown on the chart(s), it is really you behind it all. We cannot thank you enough."

Spiritbox's album was highly anticipated on the strength of pre-release singles issued by the act who formed after LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer left the metalcore band Iwrestledabearonce in 2016. (The pair, who are married to each other, are now rounded out by bassist Bill Crook.) Ahead of Eternal Blue's release, the group previewed "Holy Roller," "Constance," "Circle With Me, "Secret Garden" and "Hurt You."

Spiritbox are due to tour North America next year alongside Underoath and Every Time I Die. A summer tour with Limp Bizkit was canceled after a few shows when the Fred Durst-led act dropped out.