Canadian alt-metal trio Spiritbox made big waves last year with the singles "Holy Roller" and "Constance" and now the group has dropped another new track, "Secret Garden," in tandem with the long-awaited announcement of their debut album, Eternal Blue.

"I think this is the most scared I’ve been to put out a song, because I realize as we continue to release music in single format, listeners can start to assume what kind of band we are, and are alarmed when we do not meet those assumptions," singer Courtney LaPlante said of the latest Spiritbox song.

Expressing that diversity in music helps define the band, she went on, "I want to continue to showcase the fluidity that is inherent in heavy music, and even though this is just one part of a full body of work that may not sound exactly like this song, it is a song that we love and are obsessed with. I celebrate variation. ‘Secret Garden’ is exciting to me, for this reason. I’m scared but excited, like I’m about to hit the big drop on a roller coaster, and I’m fully embracing that."

"Secret Garden" is Spiritbox's most ambitious track yet. A perfect amalgamation of their punishing heaviness and blissful ethereality, there's also some busy guitar and bass interplay during the verse, which is highly reminiscent of Discipline era King Crimson, a welcome surprise.

Listen to "Secret Garden" further down the page.

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

As Spiritbox's star began to rise last year, the band let fans know that they were diligently working on their debut album and now the details are falling into place, with a Sept. 17 release date set for the 12-track Eternal Blue, which will be out on Rise Records.

"We are very anxious to release our album, it is a body of work we have been accumulating for over two years. Having the recording process put on hold for so long due to the pandemic has made me see that I can never take the experience of tracking an album for granted ever again," LaPlante remarked.

"I must say that although we never intended to wait so long to do this record, I think it did help the songs become stronger," she admitted, continuing, "I am so happy with every single song, I wish I could release each one as a single with a music video. They all reflect different moments and influences in our lives. We have had enough time to release the exact music we would like to put out into the world, with no need to compromise. Every single note and every single syllable is the music that we have always dreamed of making and we are very proud of it."

Pre-order Eternal Blue here and view the album art and track listing toward the bottom of the page.

Spiritbox, "Secret Garden" Music Video

Spiritbox, Eternal Blue Album Art + Track Listing

Rise Records / Pale Chord

01. "Sun Killer"

02. "Hurt You"

03. "Yellowjacket" feat. Sam Carter

04. The Summit"

05. "Secret Garden"

06. "Silk in the Strings"

07. "Holy Roller"

08. "Eternal Blue"

09. "We Live in a Strange World"

10. Halcyon"

11. "Circle With Me"

12. "Constance"