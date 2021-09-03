Allow us to introduce you to SpiritWorld, the self-proclaimed "death western" metal band who just dropped a music video for the slam-along single "Comancheria" off the Pagan Rhythms debut album.

This is an instantly catchy track that brings strong rock 'n' roll vibes to a sound that's seriously heavier and hardcore-inflected, predicated on an elbow-swinging rhythm and a bit of a dusty road flair alongside a gravely vocal bark.

The music video helps connect the western themes, laid out like a silent film with title cards that move the narrative from scene to scene where plastic toy soldiers are taken by surprise by Native Americans under the cover of nightfall, setting up a violent desert showdown that ends with a demon from Hell dragging everyone down into the fiery depths.

SpiritWorld is the brainchild of Las Vegas native Stu Folsom, who described his intentions and stated, "It's about trying to write killer songs and craft a classic record. With Pagan Rhythms, I set out to distill my love of thrash, old school death metal, and hardcore into something new that would hit like a tomahawk right in the face. When I first started telling people about this idea, I had to merge Western imagery, horror fiction, and heavy metal into an all-out sonic assault. It seemed ridiculous, but I truly believe that if you make great records people are a lot more willing to embrace your weirdness and come along for the ride."

Watch the video for "Comancheria" below and view the Pagan Rhythms artwork and track listing at the bottom of the page. The record received a limited release last year through Safe Inside Records and is now being re-released on Nov. 5 through new label home Century Media. Order your copy here.

Commenting on the signing, Century Media Vice President of A&R, Mike Gitter, said, "SpiritWorld is sonic world-building in the boldest way. It's a vision of the American West as somewhere south of heaven that's equal parts Slayer, Louis Lamour, and Sam Peckinpah — full of dust, dirt and blood."

SpiritWorld, "Comancheria" Lyrics

Just like the sun

And just like the stars

The old ways they pump inside

They pump inside your heart Ancient strength

Ancient strength Just like the wolf

Just like the hawk

There is no fear

Only the hunt Ancient Strength

Ancient Strength Find the enemy

And put them under the knife

Find the enemy

And put them under the knife Just like the wolf

Just like the hawk

There is no fear

Only the hunt Ancient strength

Ancient strength Kill

SpiritWorld, Pagan Rhythms Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Pagan Rhythms"

02. "The Bringer of Light"

03. "Unholy Passages"

04. "Night Terrors"

05. "The Demon Storm"

06. "Armageddon Honkytonk & Saloon"

07. "Godless"

08. "Comancheria"

09. "Ritual Human Sacrifice"