"SpongeCore" is all the rage on social media after a creator put the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants over part of the Knocked Loose song "Mistakes Like Fractures," showing listeners what it would sound like if SpongeBob had a metalcore band.

The funny combo that uses a clip from a 2001 episode of Nickelodeon's animated SpongeBob SquarePants — already a meme on its own — sprung to life on TikTok last month after being shared by TikTok user @iitsgalo. But the idea itself originates with musician and mashup maker Neil Schneider, who recorded a 2015 EP, xSPONGEXCOREx's Bold and Thrash, that put SpongeBob dialogue with metal music.

In April, Schneider told New Fury Media, "xSPONGEXCOREx continues to blow my mind eight years later with how much it blew up! It's such an awesome feeling seeing something you create be loved by so many people and getting so much praise."

Schneider added, "At the same time, it's such a weird feeling. Because I created the project completely out of boredom. It was supposed to be nothing more than just a few songs to make my friends laugh. And yet here we are, eight years later, and I somehow made an entire community laugh, as well."

SpongeBob is often intertwined with rock and metal culture by nostalgic viewers who are also music fans. Slipknot's Corey Taylor frequently performs the TV show's theme at solo shows.

"Mistakes Like Fractures," from Knocked Loose's A Different Shade of Blue, the hardcore band's second album issued in August 2019, emerged as a single several months head that April.

Under the following clips, watch the Knocked Loose music video for "Mistakes Like Fractures," see the original SpongeBob excerpt and hear xSPONGEXCOREx's Bold and Thrash.

