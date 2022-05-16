Corey Taylor Covers ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Theme Song at Acoustic Show

Are you ready, kids? Corey Taylor used his solo show at the 2022 Spookala Horror Convention in Ocala, Florida, on Saturday (May 14) to perform his acoustic cover version of the "SpongeBob SquarePants Theme Song," the spirited title tune from Nickelodeon's long-running animated TV show SpongeBob SquarePants.

Mimicking the program's in-universe theme singer, a talking painting of a ship captain known as Painty the Pirate, Taylor got the Spookala crowd involved in a call-and-response rendition of the rag.

It's not the first time the Slipknot and Stone Sour singer rocked SpongeBob. The musician has occasionally covered it at his solo concerts for more than a decade, as illustrated by AltPress. He recently brought it back for ShipRocked 2022, as Setlist.fm shows.

"Oh God, here we go," Taylor quipped to the audience on Saturday before he played the song. "Now, hold on a second, you guys have a part to play in this — so don't bullshit me."

Ahead of Spookala, Taylor announced the launch of the Taylor Foundation, a nonprofit outreach for service members and first responders affected by PTSD. Taylor's latest solo release, the CMFB…Sides EP, emerged in February. Slipknot resume touring on May 18.

Check out Taylor's setlist from Spookala directly below. Underneath, find fan-captured footage of his Spookala "SpongeBob" cover, plus a 2011 Florida performance of it.

Corey Taylor Setlist, Spookala 2022

"Black Eyes Blue"

"30/30-150" (Stone Sour)

"SpongeBob SquarePants Theme Song" (Cover)

"Silverfish"

"Miracles" (Stone Sour)

"The One I Love" (R.E.M. Cover)

"Wicked Game" (Chris Isaak Cover)

"Song #3" (Stone Sour)

"Bother" (Stone Sour)

"Getaway Car" (Audioslave Cover)

"Through Glass" (Stone Sour)

"Spit It Out" (Slipknot)

Corey Taylor, "SpongeBob SquarePants Theme Song" (Live Cover) - May 14, 2022

Corey Taylor, "SpongeBob SquarePants Theme Song" (Live Cover) - Dec 13, 2011