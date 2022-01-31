Aside from a glorious tropical vacation, one major thing you missed if you didn't attend this year's Shiprocked Cruise was Steel Panther performing a cover of Dio's "Rainbow in the Dark" with none other than Corey Taylor.

Shiprocked set out from Galveston, Texas on Jan. 22 and made its way down to the Costa Maya and Cozumel regions of Mexico. In addition to Taylor and Steel Panther, Lamb of God, Avatar, Ayron Jones, Escape the Fate and Goodbye June were among the performers throughout the trip.

On Jan. 25, Taylor and guitarist Christian Martucci joined Steel Panther onstage to pay homage to Dio.

"Okay we've never done this song. This is gonna be awesome because we've never done this song, we've never done 'Rainbow in the Dark,'" Satchel enthused as Taylor and Martucci took the stage with them. "I'll tell you what, dude — I'm so excited because I've been looking for a new lead singer for this band for a long fucking time. And I know that Corey Taylor sings in all kinds of bands, he's a musical whore."

Check out a fan-filmed video of the cover below.

During a chat with Full Metal Jackie back in 2015, Taylor described the impact that the late Ronnie James Dio had on him as a musician.

"Ronnie was one of those guys that just made it look so easy. It made you hate him a little bit... he would basically just kinda go, 'Ahhh!' and then he'd go, 'Alright, I'm ready to go,' and just walk onstage, and it's just magic every night," the vocalist said. "He was one of the most wonderful, warm, funny, coolest people on the planet. I had the pleasure of meeting him a handful of times."

Steel Panther, on the other hand, will set out on the road for their 2022 Res-Erections tour starting in March in St. Petersburg, Fla. See the dates here. Additionally, their website states that they'll be announcing their new bassist sometime soon.

Steel Panther + Corey Taylor - 'Rainbow in the Dark' (Duo Cover)