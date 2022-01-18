Steel Panther Get Sprung With 2022 ‘Res-Erections’ U.S. Tour

We could all rock a little harder in 2022, and Steel Panther have got your cure. The band will serve up nightly doses of hard rock touring the U.S. on their "Res-Erections" tour coming in March.

Playing a bit off the recent Matrix: Resurrections theme, but with their own take on the subtitle, the band explains, "Even though they are known for so many things throughout the world, we love Pfizer for their work in erectile dysfunction and their amazing blue pills. That is why we named our 2022 tour in honor of them. Those blue pills have made our world a better place. Res-Erections is going to be the party to not be missed and we are pulling out some surprises for these shows. If you lost your prescription or can’t see your drug dealer because of COVID, you won’t need a pill to rock this hard."

The band will start popping up on stages March 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida, with the tour mostly centered in the Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. states. The full itinerary featuring dates, cities and venues can be seen below. Any Given Sin will serve as the openers on this 13-date run.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 21) at 10AM local time. For additional ticketing information including purchase links, visit the band's website.

Meanwhile, Steel Panther are still in the process of narrowing down their choices for their new bassist through the "Road to the Road" tournament. But that hasn't stopped them from working on new material, and you can expect more music coming throughout 2022 so stay tuned.

Steel Panther "Res-Erections" 2022 Tour Dates With Any Given Sin

March 10 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 11 - Daytona Beach Fla. @ Monster Energy Daytona Bike Week at Daytona International Speedway

March 12 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

March 13 – Cape Coral, Fla. @ Dixie Roadhouse

March 15 – Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

March 17 – Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

March 18 – Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligan’s

March 19 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

March 20 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 22 – Ft. Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live

March 23 – Tulsa. Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

March 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

March 26 – Dubuque, Iowa @ 5 Flags Event Center

