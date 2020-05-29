Have you ever wondered what your favorite rock and metal album covers would look like if characters from the animated kids' show SpongeBob SquarePants invaded the artwork?

If you are one of those people, then find sweet, sweet relief with the "albumsofbikinibottom" Instagram page. The account's two creators, Shawn Ramey and Jon Oliver, have poured an exhaustive amount of time into making over 700 alternate album covers from bands such as Pantera, Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Iron Maiden, Nirvana, My Chemical Romance, Anthrax, Korn, Gojira, Slayer, The Offspring and more.

Below, we've highlighted 25 of our favorite versions of some of rock and metal's most beloved and iconic album covers. Some, such as the remade version of Godsmack's Oracle are fairly simple. That one just features the nefarious Dirty Bubble, one of the enemies Bikini Bottom's superheroes Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy repeatedly try to thwart. The Plankton-centric spin on Anthrax's Among the Living, however, is quite a bit more involved.

Each post also has a second slide which depicts the original album cover.

SpongeBob SquarePants debuted in 1999 and has run for 12 seasons, totaling 262 episodes (per Wikipedia). Pantera were even featured in the second season in the episode "Pre-Hibernation Week." As Spongebob and pal Sandy Cheeks raced through a series of extreme sports, Pantera's bone-crunching "Death Rattle" provided the brief soundtrack to the activities.